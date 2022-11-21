Full Time, Temporary (up to December 2023)

35 hour working week, in a hybrid working environment

Be a part of an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve

The vision of the Centre for Aboriginal Health (CAH) is to work in partnership to build a culturally safe and responsive health system, where Aboriginal people have the same health outcomes as non-Aboriginal people



This is a targeted position in accordance with GSE Rule 26: Employment of eligible persons. Applicants of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent are encouraged to apply.



About this role

The role will focus on the Closing the Gap (CTG) implementation for the Centre for Aboriginal Health and support increased functions associated with the implementation of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

NSW Health lead a number of jurisdictional implementation and delivery plans and reporting functions including to NSW Treasury on the Indigenous Expenditure Report, quarterly Ministers meetings and progress on the health specific CTG targets and priority reform areas.



Crown Clerk 9/10, salary from $116,211 - $128,061 per annum, plus super and annual leave loading

For more information, read the full Role Description.



What you'll be doing

Setting work priorities within agreed parameters and approved work and project plans, organising and managing own workload and allocation of tasks to assist with projects.

Providing policy expertise and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders, consulting on and enlisting commitment to specific strategies.

Deciding the content of reports, submissions, policies, correspondence, and briefs, which are prepared in final form and are expected to require only minimal input from the Principal Advisor

Deciding the content of advice and information provided to Ministry and external stakeholders.

Managing change, taking ownership for assigned work and issues as they arise, and being proactive in suggesting new policies, strategies and processes to improve performance or address issues.



How to apply

All applicants must review the role description and apply by submitting an up-to-date resume (up to 5 pages) and cover letter cover letter (no more than 1 page) explaining your interest and motivation in applying for this role and highlighting your relevant skills.



Closing Date: 11:59pm, Monday November 21 2022



Working at The Ministry of Health

The position is located in St Leonards, in a modern, purpose-built building within an activity-based working environment. Close to public transport, cafés and local amenities.



Benefits

The Ministry of Health offers its employees challenging and rewarding work with opportunities for:

Career progression

Continuous learning and development

Work-life balance, 35 hour working week

Hybrid working arrangements

Fitness Passport - access to 500+ gyms across NSW



For role related queries or questions contact Susan Anderson on Susan.Anderson1@health.nsw.gov.au and quote REQ348365



If you require an adjustment to support you during the recruitment process, contact Stephanie Nastevska on Stephanie.Nastevska@health.nsw.gov.au



Our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

At the Ministry of Health we are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and flexible environment which reflects the community and customers we serve. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, LGBTIQ+ community and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.



If you identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and would like assistance with your application or to obtain more information on how to apply please visit The Stepping Up Initiative.



To be eligible for employment in these roles you must be an Australian citizen, or a permanent resident, or a New Zealand citizen, or hold a valid visa with permission to work in Australia.

