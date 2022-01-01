Full Time, Temporary (up to 18 months)

35 hour working week, in a hybrid working environment

The NSW Ministry of Health is an organisation that is passionate about supporting our people to contribute to a world-class health system in NSW

Be a part of an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve

Generous flexible work opportunities available



This is an identified position in accordance with GSE Rule 26: Employment of eligible persons. Applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent to apply.



About this role

The vision of the Centre for Aboriginal Health (CAH) is to work in partnership to build a culturally safe and responsive health system, where Aboriginal people have the same health outcomes as non-Aboriginal people. The Centre's role is to support positive, holistic health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities through driving health system change. This includes supporting the health system to better engage and listen to the needs and aspirations of Aboriginal people.



This role will provide administrative, customer and office services in order to maintain high quality administrative support and contribute to the efficient and effective functioning of the Executive/Branch /Project or Program/Administrative Support Team.

Crown Clerk 3/4, salary from $75,992 - $83,211 per annum plus Super and annual leave loading.

For more information, read the full Role Description

What you'll be doing

This role works in a team environment to assist in the delivery of quality administrative support to the Executive Director, CAH Management team and the Branch more broadly.

You will be responsible for delivering a wide range of administrative support functions including records management, accounts and routine purchasing, routine correspondence and meeting minutes, document compilation and distribution, preparation for meetings and conferences and data entry.



The successful applicant will be required to undertake the Diploma of Leadership and Management through an approved training provider for a period of up to 18 months.

How to apply

All applicants must review the role description and apply by submitting an up-to-date resume (up to 5 pages) and responses to the two targeted questions below:

Targeted Questions (1-2 pages)

Can you please provide examples of your experience working in administration in a large organisation? Can you please demonstrate how you have managed competing work priorities?

Closing Date: 11:59pm Wednesday 30 November 2022



Working at The Ministry of Health

The position is located in St Leonards, in a modern, purpose-built building within an activity-based working environment. Close to public transport, cafés and local amenities.

Benefits

The Ministry of Health offers its employees challenging and rewarding work with opportunities for career progression, learning, development and work-life balance. To learn more about the Ministry and what benefits we offer, access our Employee Benefits Handbook

For role related queries or questions contact Susan Anderson on Susan.Anderson1@health.nsw.gov.au quote REQ342086.