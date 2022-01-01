Administrative Support Assistant (18 Month Development Program) (Identified Role)
- REQ342086 Requisition #
- 14 hours ago Post Date
- Full Time, Temporary (up to 18 months)
- 35 hour working week, in a hybrid working environment
- The NSW Ministry of Health is an organisation that is passionate about supporting our people to contribute to a world-class health system in NSW
- Be a part of an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve
- Generous flexible work opportunities available
This is an identified position in accordance with GSE Rule 26: Employment of eligible persons. Applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent to apply.
About this role
The vision of the Centre for Aboriginal Health (CAH) is to work in partnership to build a culturally safe and responsive health system, where Aboriginal people have the same health outcomes as non-Aboriginal people. The Centre's role is to support positive, holistic health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities through driving health system change. This includes supporting the health system to better engage and listen to the needs and aspirations of Aboriginal people.
This role will provide administrative, customer and office services in order to maintain high quality administrative support and contribute to the efficient and effective functioning of the Executive/Branch /Project or Program/Administrative Support Team.
Crown Clerk 3/4, salary from $75,992 - $83,211 per annum plus Super and annual leave loading.
For more information, read the full Role Description.
What you'll be doing
This role works in a team environment to assist in the delivery of quality administrative support to the Executive Director, CAH Management team and the Branch more broadly.
This role works in a team environment to assist in the delivery of quality administrative support to the Executive Director, CAH Management team and the Branch more broadly.
You will be responsible for delivering a wide range of administrative support functions including records management, accounts and routine purchasing, routine correspondence and meeting minutes, document compilation and distribution, preparation for meetings and conferences and data entry.
The successful applicant will be required to undertake the Diploma of Leadership and Management through an approved training provider for a period of up to 18 months.
How to apply
All applicants must review the role description and apply by submitting an up-to-date resume (up to 5 pages) and responses to the two targeted questions below:
All applicants must review the role description and apply by submitting an up-to-date resume (up to 5 pages) and responses to the two targeted questions below:
Targeted Questions (1-2 pages)
- Can you please provide examples of your experience working in administration in a large organisation?
- Can you please demonstrate how you have managed competing work priorities?
Closing Date: 11:59pm Wednesday 30 November 2022
Working at The Ministry of Health
The position is located in St Leonards, in a modern, purpose-built building within an activity-based working environment. Close to public transport, cafés and local amenities.
Benefits
The Ministry of Health offers its employees challenging and rewarding work with opportunities for career progression, learning, development and work-life balance. To learn more about the Ministry and what benefits we offer, access our Employee Benefits Handbook.
The Ministry of Health offers its employees challenging and rewarding work with opportunities for career progression, learning, development and work-life balance. To learn more about the Ministry and what benefits we offer, access our Employee Benefits Handbook.
For role related queries or questions contact Susan Anderson on Susan.Anderson1@health.nsw.gov.au quote REQ342086.
If you require an adjustment to support you during the recruitment process, contact Stephanie Nastevska on Stephanie.Nastevska@health.nsw.gov.au.
Our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
At the Ministry of Health we are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and flexible environment which reflects the community and customers we serve. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, LGBTIQ+ community and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
At the Ministry of Health we are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and flexible environment which reflects the community and customers we serve. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, LGBTIQ+ community and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
If you identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and would like assistance with your application or to obtain more information on how to apply please visit The Stepping Up Initiative.
To be eligible for employment in these roles you must be an Australian citizen, or a permanent resident, or a New Zealand citizen, or hold a valid visa with permission to work in Australia.
Additional information
- This recruitment may be used to create a Talent Pool for similar future roles (ongoing or temporary) that may arise over the next 18 months
- This is a temporary role and there may be opportunities for ongoing employment at grade
- For more information on applying visit the Ministry of Health Career portal
- Please note the selection process will include a range of comparative assessment techniques to assist in determining your suitability for the role
As a provider of essential services across Australia, NSW Health plays a critical role in the community. It is our priority to ensure we provide our workforce and our community with a healthy and safe workplace environment. Considering the significant risks posed by COVID-19, the Ministry of Health expects all workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and you will be required to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status prior to securing this role.
Applications Close: 11:59pm Wednesday 30 November 2022
This is an identified position in accordance with GSE Rule 26: Employment of eligible persons. Applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent to apply.