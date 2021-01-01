Aboriginal Population Health Trainee
- Aboriginal Health Worker
- Northern Sydney Local Health District
- REQ284666 Requisition #
An exciting opportunity exists for an Aboriginal Population Health Trainee to join NSLHD Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Service.
Employment Type: Temporary Full Time until February 2025
Position Classification: Health Manager Level 1
Remuneration: $1,459.45 - $1,963.22 per week
Hours Per Week: 38
Requisition ID: REQ284666
Where you'll be working
Across Northern Sydney Local Health District locations.
What you'll be doing
The position will build capacity within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce to develop and implement population health strategies to protect and promote the health of the people in the local community.
The holder of this position will complete a three-year traineeship as part of the NSW Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative. This will involve a series of work-based placements within the health service and part-time study towards a Master of Public Health degree at a NSW-based university. For more information on the Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative please visit http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/training/aphti/
Candidates will need to meet the following criteria:
- Consistently demonstrates behaviours that reinforce the CORE Values of our organisation; Collaboration, Openness, Respect and Empowerment. Demonstrates these behaviours with all stakeholders; colleagues, direct reports, as well as our patients and consumers, and those that care for them.
- Must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent. An applicant's race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised by Section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW
- Sound knowledge of social, cultural, political and health issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, families and communities and demonstrated understanding of the social determinants of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health
- Demonstrated high level oral and written communication and interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated ability to implement and prioritise competing tasks and deadlines
- Demonstrated experience in the use of Microsoft office applications, including MS Word and Excel
- Successful completion of a recognised undergraduate degree and/or ability to meet the admission requirements for the post graduate degree of Master of Public Health at a university in NSW
- Availability to work across NSLHD in a number of workplaces and locations and hold a current NSW drivers licence
Need more information?
1) Click here for the Position Description
2) Find out more about applying for this position
For role related queries or questions contact Paul Weir on Paul.Weir1@health.nsw.gov.au or 02 9462 9016
Applications Close: 21 February 2022