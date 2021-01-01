An exciting opportunity exists for an Aboriginal Population Health Trainee to join NSLHD Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Service.

Employment Type: Temporary Full Time until February 2025

Position Classification: Health Manager Level 1

Remuneration: $1,459.45 - $1,963.22 per week

Hours Per Week: 38

Requisition ID: REQ284666



Where you'll be working

Across Northern Sydney Local Health District locations.



What you'll be doing

The vision for Northern Sydney Local Health District (NSLHD)

is to be "leaders in healthcare, partners in community wellbeing". Our purpose is “embracing discovery and learning, building partnerships and engaging our community to deliver excellent health and wellbeing.”

The position will build capacity within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce to develop and implement population health strategies to protect and promote the health of the people in the local community.

The holder of this position will complete a three-year traineeship as part of the NSW Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative. This will involve a series of work-based placements within the health service and part-time study towards a Master of Public Health degree at a NSW-based university. For more information on the Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative please visit http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/training/aphti/

Candidates will need to meet the following criteria: