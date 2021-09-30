Aboriginal and Cultural Diversity Engagement Officer
- Policy & Planning Manager
- Agency for Clinical Innovation
- REQ267946 Requisition #
This is an identified Aboriginal Position. Applicants must be of Australian Aboriginal descent through parentage. Exemption is claimed under Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Applicants must demonstrate identification as being an Aboriginal person and being accepted in the community as such in addition to addressing the Selection Criteria.
- Join an organisation passionate about delivering improved health care.
- Temporary part time opportunity for up to Sept 2022
- Flexible working organisation based in state of the art, agile offices in St Leonards.
We are looking for
- A passion for influencing cultural representation in health care innovation
- Lead the development of relationships and partnerships with Aboriginal communities in co-design and health improvement practices
- Build effective relationships with wider culturally diverse communities to connect and influence change
- Lead and support meaningful Aboriginal and culturally diverse engagement practices with ACI staff and stakeholders
- Excellent skills in communication, mentoring and coaching
About us
The Agency for Clinical Innovation (ACI) leads innovation in clinical care across NSW. We do this by bringing clinicians, patients and healthcare managers together to design and implement new ways to deliver healthcare.
For more information go to https://www.aci.health.nsw.gov.au
What you will be doing
Working collaboratively with the Consumer Engagement and Codesign Manager, Patient Partner, the Clinical Innovation, Redesign and Consumer Engagement team and others across ACI. The Aboriginal and Cultural Diversity Engagement Officer will act as an advisor, mentor and coach to ACI staff, networks and consumers to help embed meaningful cultural engagement practices and partnership across ACI and within our programs of work.
Using their extensive first-hand experience in Aboriginal health, as well as the issues affecting representation in culturally diverse communities, they will form extensive networks across NSW to advance inclusivity in ACI programs.
The Aboriginal and Cultural Diversity Engagement Officer will lead the embedding of strategy to support cultural engagement efforts across ACI that enables staff and networks to ‘walk the talk’ of meaningful engagement that is aligned with ACI’s strategic goal improving the experiences of care for Aboriginal people and culturally diverse communities.
Employment details
Employment Type: Temporary Full Time
Position Classification: Health Manager Level 3
Remuneration: $116,403 – $132,700 per annum excluding superannuation
Hours per Week: 38
Requisition ID: REQ267946
How to apply
Your application should include:
- a cover letter responding to the 4 selection criteria and questions below, maximum of 3 pages.
- an up-to-date resume of no more than five (5) pages which clearly details your skills and experience as relevant to this role.
All NSW Health workers are required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30 September 2021 and two doses by 30 November 2021 or have an approved medical contraindication certificate. You will be required to provide a record of your COVID-19 vaccination status if successful.
Essential Criteria
This position is Identified for Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, Indigenous applicants applying for this position must demonstrate their Aboriginality and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage in addition to addressing the selection criteria
Selection Criteria
- Demonstrated extensive, wide ranging experience in Aboriginal community engagement within healthcare and health organisations/governments at a local and state/national levels.
- Provide an example of where you have worked in, and provided coaching on, a health improvement co-design. Demonstrate how you enabled effective, culturally safe partnerships for improvement with staff and community.
- Outline how you have built successful relationships across various culturally diverse groups to partner and foster inclusion and respect in work you have been involved in.
- Explain how you approach working in a team and how you have collaborated effectively as a team member to deliver on and manage agreed project timelines.
At the ACI we value diversity and inclusion. We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive work environment where employees are supported to bring their whole selves to work. If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and would like some more information about applying for a role within the ACI, please contact one of our Aboriginal Workforce Consultants on 1800 004 546 or by email aboriginalcareers@health.nsw.gov.au
If you are a person with disability and require information or specific arrangements to participate in the recruitment process, please contact the People & Culture Coordinator on 02 9464 4630.
Need more information?
1) Click here for the Position Description
2) Find out more about applying for this position
For role related queries or questions contact Tricia Cummins on Tricia.Cummins@health.nsw.gov.au
Applications Close: This recruitment is managed by our internal teams at the ACI. ACI is unable to accept agency applications nor engage with recruitment agencies at this point in time. We thank you in advance for respecting our process.
Closing date: Midnight Wednesday, 17th November 2021