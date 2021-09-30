This is an identified Aboriginal Position. Applicants must be of Australian Aboriginal descent through parentage. Exemption is claimed under Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Applicants must demonstrate identification as being an Aboriginal person and being accepted in the community as such in addition to addressing the Selection Criteria.

Join an organisation passionate about delivering improved health care.

Temporary part time opportunity for up to Sept 2022

Flexible working organisation based in state of the art, agile offices in St Leonards.

We are looking for

A passion for influencing cultural representation in health care innovation

Lead the development of relationships and partnerships with Aboriginal communities in co-design and health improvement practices

Build effective relationships with wider culturally diverse communities to connect and influence change

Lead and support meaningful Aboriginal and culturally diverse engagement practices with ACI staff and stakeholders

Excellent skills in communication, mentoring and coaching

About us

The Agency for Clinical Innovation (ACI) leads innovation in clinical care across NSW. We do this by bringing clinicians, patients and healthcare managers together to design and implement new ways to deliver healthcare.

For more information go to https://www.aci.health.nsw.gov.au

What you will be doing

Working collaboratively with the Consumer Engagement and Codesign Manager, Patient Partner, the Clinical Innovation, Redesign and Consumer Engagement team and others across ACI. The Aboriginal and Cultural Diversity Engagement Officer will act as an advisor, mentor and coach to ACI staff, networks and consumers to help embed meaningful cultural engagement practices and partnership across ACI and within our programs of work.



Using their extensive first-hand experience in Aboriginal health, as well as the issues affecting representation in culturally diverse communities, they will form extensive networks across NSW to advance inclusivity in ACI programs.



The Aboriginal and Cultural Diversity Engagement Officer will lead the embedding of strategy to support cultural engagement efforts across ACI that enables staff and networks to ‘walk the talk’ of meaningful engagement that is aligned with ACI’s strategic goal improving the experiences of care for Aboriginal people and culturally diverse communities.

Employment details

Employment Type: Temporary Full Time

Position Classification: Health Manager Level 3

Remuneration: $116,403 – $132,700 per annum excluding superannuation

Hours per Week: 38

Requisition ID: REQ267946

How to apply

Your application should include:

a cover letter responding to the 4 selection criteria and questions below, maximum of 3 pages.

an up-to-date resume of no more than five (5) pages which clearly details your skills and experience as relevant to this role.

All NSW Health workers are required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30 September 2021 and two doses by 30 November 2021 or have an approved medical contraindication certificate. You will be required to provide a record of your COVID-19 vaccination status if successful.