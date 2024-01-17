Sydney Children's Hospitals Network is the largest paediatric health care entity in Australia. We care for thousands of children each year in our hospitals and in their homes — with one purpose in mind — to help young people live their healthiest lives.

Aboriginal Population Health Trainee Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network – Westmead and Randwick - The NSW Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative (APHTI) is a three year training program for Aboriginal people who have a health related undergraduate qualification and an interest in population health. - The traineeship involves a combination of workplace learning and part-time study towards a Master of Public Health degree. The work placements for this position will include the National Centre for Immunisation, Research and Surveillance, t and Community Child Health at SCHN, and the South Eastern Sydney Public Health Unit. Find out more about the Aboriginal Population Health Training Initiative The Role The position will build capacity within the Aboriginal workforce to develop and implement population health strategies to protect and promote the health of Aboriginal people. The traineeship work placement plans will be informed by the APHTI Competency Framework and will align with academic learning. Eligibility and Selection Criteria - Must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent. An applicant's race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised by Section 14 (d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW - Demonstrate a sound knowledge of social, cultural, political and health issues affecting Aboriginal people, families and communities and demonstrated understanding of the social determinants of Aboriginal Health - Has successfully completed a recognised undergraduate degree and/or ability to meet the admission requirements for the post graduate degree of Master of Public Health. - Experience working in the health industry is preferred - Demonstrated self-direction and ability to set priorities and manage competing deadlines Please refer to the position description for further details. About NCIRS NCIRS at Kids Research, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, is the leading body in Australia working in applying research to inform immunisation policy development, best clinical practice, surveillance of vaccine preventable diseases and vaccine safety, and evaluation of immunisation services in Australia. NCIRS has national and international recognition in this arena, and is also developing initiatives to enhance technical skills in these aspects for countries in the Indo-Pacific regions. About Community Child Health The Department of Community Child Health is a dynamic and innovative multidisciplinary team who aim to provide high quality, evidence-based, culturally-appropriate healthcare that meets the needs of families and communities. We run clinics and community programs at accessible locations for Aboriginal and refugee children, and developmental-behavioural issues. We undertake research to improve the health and well-being of children, train APHTIs, registrars and medical students in emerging population health issues (such as disability and developmental-behavioural challenges), and advocate at individual and community level for effective interventions to be implemented on the ground. Working with us involves clinical service development, advocacy and research to achieve improved health outcomes for children, with a special focus on priority populations.