Employment Type: Permanent Full Time

Position Classification: Health Manager Level 3

Remuneration: $116,403 - $132,700 per annum, excluding superannuation

Hours Per Week: 38

Requisition ID: REQ288439

This role is open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants only, in accordance with an identified recruitment action under the NSW Government Sector Employment Rule 26 (GSE Rule 26).

Be part of an organisation that improves cancer outcomes for Aboriginal communities

Work with the Cancer Institute to engage Aboriginal women in caring for their health

Break down the barriers to cervical screening for Aboriginal women

This position is identified for Aboriginal people and an exemption is claimed under Clause 26 of the Government Sector (General) Rules 2014 and is applicable to S14(d) and S21 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW.

As Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification for this role, to be eligible to apply applicants must identify and be of Aboriginal descent and accepted by the community. Applicants will be required to provide written evidence to confirm their Aboriginality. This documentation must be provided as part of your application and cited at interview.

. Stepping Up helps Aboriginal job applicants by providing information about applying for roles in NSW Health. For more information please visit www.steppingup.health.nsw.gov.au

The Cancer Institute NSW considers being a woman is a genuine occupational qualification for the position under S31 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Where you’ll be working

The Cancer Institute NSW is the NSW Government’s cancer control agency, established to lessen the impact of cancer across the state.

Working at the Cancer Institute NSW means joining a team of committed and dedicated staff who are proud to be a part of the Institute’s purpose of overseeing and accelerating the effectiveness of cancer control in NSW, with a focus on Aboriginal people.

The Cancer Institute is a collaborative working environment that encourages diversity and inclusion in how we work and the way we work together.

The Cancer Institute NSW provides cultural support to all Aboriginal workers across the organisation through individualised cultural mentoring via the Aboriginal Programs team.

What you’ll be doing

In this role you will be required to lead the development and implementation of key Women’s Cervical Screening Program Aboriginal focussed projects and initiatives to increase participation of Aboriginal women in cervical screening.

You will work with the Aboriginal Cervical Screening Program Network and other key stakeholder to enable you to identify key projects. You will manage all stages of projects including all documentation to support planning and implementation to monitoring, evaluation and reporting.

To be successful in this role you will have a sound a knowledge of the Aboriginal services and agencies across NSW and be able to demonstrate confident presentation and communication skills.

Essential to the role will be your ability to influence and engage with a range of stakeholders with varying needs in urban, regional and remote areas and clinical and non-clinical backgrounds

For your application to be considered

To submit your application, please provide:

Your resume (maximum five pages)

A covering letter which includes your suitability for the role and addresses each of the Essential Requirements, as outlined in the Role Description and below.

Your written evidence to confirm your Aboriginality

A response to the Pre-screening Questions, as outlined below.

Essential requirements

This is an Identified Aboriginal position where Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification.

Demonstrated experience in high level project management and the application of project management principles, methodologies and techniques within the Aboriginal health environment.

Tertiary qualifications and/or equivalent experience and knowledge in an appropriate discipline such as health, public health or Aboriginal health promotion.

Demonstrated high level communication and stakeholder engagement capabilities including ability to influence and work with Aboriginal stakeholders to achieve effective outcomes and deliverables.

If successful for interview candidates must bring original copies of essential qualifications to be sighted by the panel, and one copy to provide to panel.

Pre-Screening questions

Please outline your health service experience in managing key Aboriginal focussed projects – what were some of the challenges, how did you ensure your processes and outcomes were robust, what were some of the barriers to successful project implementation, and can you discuss some examples of your successful engagement strategies. As an experienced health services worker, can you describe effective processes to identify, assess, document and mitigate project risks, issues and constraints and what are some of the lessons you have learned in management of stakeholders including maintaining strong networks and collaborative relationships with Aboriginal communities.

Interested?

For more information:

Click here for the Role Description Find out more about applying for this position



(02) 8374 5641 For more information about the Cancer Institute NSW please visit www.cancer.nsw.gov.au . For role related queries or questions contact Pene Manolas on pene.manolas@health.nsw.gov.au or(02) 8374 5641

For information about cultural mentoring and support please contact Susan Anderson, Aboriginal Strategic Advisor on susan.anderson1@health.nsw.gov.au or 0423 631 761.

Applications Close: Sunday, 20 February 2022 at 11.30 pm.

All Cancer Institute roles are based at St Leonards.

The CORE+4 Values define what is important to the Cancer Institute NSW and our employees.

Our values are: Collaboration, Openness, Respect, Empowerment, Strategic, Supportive, Innovative and Flexible.

The Cancer Institute NSW is unable to offer salary packaging. Salaries will be negotiated commensurate to experience and qualifications of the role.

The Cancer Institute NSW supports flexible working practices for all employees and welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disabilities.

Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and during their employment.