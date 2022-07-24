Aboriginal Health Manager - Northern Sector
- Aboriginal Health Coordinator
Improve access to healthcare in Western NSW.
To be considered for an interview, candidates must address the Selection Criteria in the Position Description.
Employment Type: Permanent Full Time
Position Classification: Health Manager 3
Remuneration: $116,403.00 - $132,700.00 pa (plus super)
Hours per week: 38
Location: Dubbo NSW
About the role:
The Aboriginal Health Manager, Northern Sector is a senior position within the Aboriginal Health Leadership Team (AHLT) and is crucial to assist the organisation to achieve measurable Aboriginal health outcomes and reach key performance indicators to close the gap in Aboriginal health disadvantage in line with the WNSWLHD Strategic Plan and the WNSWLHD Aboriginal Health Strategy.
There will be consultation with local facility managers, Aboriginal workforce and community to improve Aboriginal health performance indicators, build the capacity of the Aboriginal workforce, and enhance the Districts cultural capacity to ensure Aboriginal health services are delivered with best practice.
The position will develop and maintain effective collaborative partnerships with internal and external stakeholders in the Northern Region. Lead a wide range of Aboriginal Health initiatives and projects that are aligned to support Western NSW Local Health District’s strategic direction within health services based in the Northern Sector of the organisation.
This is an identified position in accordance with Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Whereby being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent is a genuine qualification required to undertake this role to ensure the approach to service provision is effective, appropriate and culturally safe.
Where you’ll be working:
Ths job location for this position is based at Dubbo NSW and sits within the Aboriginal Health & Wellbeing Directorate and provides service to both Western NSW and Far West Local Health Districts.
The Aboriginal Health Strategy focuses on improving the health and wellbeing of our Aboriginal population by setting realistic achieving goals that focus on improving the environments we deliver our services, the way we deliver these services and by strengthening our Aboriginal workforce.
What’s More;
As an employee of WNSWLHD, the successful applicant gains access to training and education and employee-related services like salary packaging. You will become part of an organisation that makes a difference in the health and wellbeing of our population.
For more information on living and working in our beautiful region, visit our website Western NSW Health Careers.
About us:
WNSWLHD is the largest employer in the region, with over 7,700 dedicated staff working across 3 major rural referral hospitals, 50 community health centres, numerous corporate and executive offices and 38 inpatient facilities – which include 25 multipurpose services and 4 district health services.
We are committed to building a workplace that values diversity, inclusion and belonging, by recognising and valuing the skills and strengths each person can bring to our organisation. As a vibrant and diverse region, rich in community and culture, we welcome applications from all ages and genders, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse groups.
Watch our video to find out what it is like to work with the Western NSW Local Health District.
Some of the benefits of working with us include:
- Genuine support in an inclusive, compassionate and caring team environment.
- Interesting and challenging work that will bring your purpose to life, broaden your scope and fast track your career.
- Greater autonomy and responsibility to reach your full potential.
- Opportunities to make an impact and shape the future of rural health through involvement in projects, innovations and research.
- Opportunities for learning and development, including access to a mentoring program and in-house training with our Organisational Development Unit and eLearning system.
- Access to Fitness Passport and free and confidential counselling services.
How to apply:
Candidates must read the Position Description and address the Selection Criteria for the role, providing examples where required. You must also upload a copy of your current CV as part of your application. For assistance, see our Guide to Employment with WNSWLHD. For further information on the remuneration and conditions, visit NSW Public Health System Awards.
Applications will close on 24 July 2022 – 11:59 pm.
For role related enquiries, please reach out to Donna Stanley on 0487 166 526 or Donna.Stanley@health.nsw.gov.au
COVID-19 Response:
All NSW Health workers are required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30 September 2021 and two doses by 30 November 2021 or have an approved medical contraindication certificate. You will be required to provide a record of your COVID-19 vaccination status if successful for this role.
Talent Pool
If we identify a surplus of suitable candidates for this role, you may also be invited to an eligibility list where you could be offered an alternative position per the relevant Award.