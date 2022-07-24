Apply for Job Share this Job Sign Up for Job Alerts

Employment Type: Permanent Full Time

Position Classification: Health Manager 3

Remuneration: $116,403.00 - $132,700.00 pa (plus super)

Hours per week: 38

Location: Dubbo NSW



Aboriginal Health Manager – Northern Sector

Dubbo NSW





About the role:

The Aboriginal Health Manager, Northern Sector is a senior position within the Aboriginal Health Leadership Team (AHLT) and is crucial to assist the organisation to achieve measurable Aboriginal health outcomes and reach key performance indicators to close the gap in Aboriginal health disadvantage in line with the WNSWLHD Strategic Plan and the WNSWLHD Aboriginal Health Strategy.

There will be consultation with local facility managers, Aboriginal workforce and community to improve Aboriginal health performance indicators, build the capacity of the Aboriginal workforce, and enhance the Districts cultural capacity to ensure Aboriginal health services are delivered with best practice.





The position will develop and maintain effective collaborative partnerships with internal and external stakeholders in the Northern Region. Lead a wide range of Aboriginal Health initiatives and projects that are aligned to support Western NSW Local Health District’s strategic direction within health services based in the Northern Sector of the organisation.





This is an identified position in accordance with Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Whereby being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent is a genuine qualification required to undertake this role to ensure the approach to service provision is effective, appropriate and culturally safe.



Where you’ll be working:

Ths job location for this position is based at Dubbo NSW and sits within the Aboriginal Health & Wellbeing Directorate and provides service to both Western NSW and Far West Local Health Districts.





The Aboriginal Health Strategy focuses on improving the health and wellbeing of our Aboriginal population by setting realistic achieving goals that focus on improving the environments we deliver our services, the way we deliver these services and by strengthening our Aboriginal workforce.



What’s More;



As an employee of WNSWLHD, the successful applicant gains access to training and education and employee-related services like salary packaging. You will become part of an organisation that makes a difference in the health and wellbeing of our population.



For more information on living and working in our beautiful region, visit our website Western NSW Health Careers.