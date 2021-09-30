Employment Type: Full-Time, Fixed Term 3 years

Position Classification: Health Manager Level 3

Remuneration: $116,403 - $132,700 per annum, excluding superannuation

Hours Per Week: 38

Requisition ID: REQ269066

Contribute to achieving equity in cancer outcomes for Aboriginal people in NSW

Be part of an organisation that makes a difference in cancer control for Aboriginal people in NSW

Use your project management expertise, combined with your Aboriginal cultural knowledge and community relationships to support priority health outcomes.

This is an identified position for an Aboriginal Person.

This position is identified for Aboriginal people and an exemption is claimed under Clause 26 of the NSW Government Sector Employment Act (General) Rules 2014 and is applicable to Section 21 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977, NSW. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this role.

As Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification for this role, to be eligible to apply applicants must identify and be of Aboriginal descent and accepted by the community. Applicants will be required to provide written evidence to confirm their Aboriginality. This documentation must be provided as part of your application and cited at interview.

Stepping Up helps Aboriginal job applicants by providing information about applying for roles in NSW Health. For more information please visit www.steppingup.health.nsw.gov.au .

Where you’ll be working

The Cancer Institute NSW is the NSW Government’s cancer control agency, established to lessen the impact of cancer across the state.

Working at the Cancer Institute NSW means joining a team of committed staff who are proud to be a part of the Institute’s purpose of overseeing and accelerating the effectiveness of cancer control in NSW.

The Cancer Institute NSW is a collaborative working environment that encourages diversity and inclusion in how we work together. The Aboriginal Programs Team at the Institute are an integral part of enabling equity, inclusion and advocacy to improve the cancer outcomes for Aboriginal people in NSW.

What you’ll be doing

This role will lead the development and delivery of a Coordination of Care Model for Aboriginal people with cancer project with the aim to achieve equity of cancer outcomes for the NSW Aboriginal communities and deliver against the objectives of the NSW Cancer Plan. This role will also develop and maintain internal and external relationships with stakeholders including Local Health District Cancer Services, Aboriginal Health Units, and Population Health Units, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services, Primary Health Networks and the local Aboriginal communities to drive improvement in cancer outcomes of Aboriginal people.

For your application to be considered

To submit your application, please provide:

Your resume (maximum five pages) A covering letter which includes your suitability for the role and addresses each of the Essential Requirements, as outlined in the Role Description and below. Your written evidence to confirm your Aboriginality A response to the Pre-screening questions, as outlined below.

Essential requirements

To be eligible for the role, written evidence of Aboriginality must be provided as Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification of the role.

Demonstrated experience in project management and the application of project management principles, methodologies and techniques including within an Aboriginal health environment.

Tertiary qualifications in a health relevant discipline such as public health or Aboriginal health promotion and/or demonstrated industry experience in Aboriginal health.

Demonstrated understanding of health needs for Aboriginal peoples and communities including a knowledge of relevant trends, issues, policies and practices.

Demonstrated high level written and verbal communication, stakeholder engagement and interpersonal skills including the ability to influence and work with Aboriginal organisations and stakeholders and community to achieve effective outcomes and deliverables.

Pre-Screening questions

Please outline an example that demonstrates your experience in managing key Aboriginal focussed health projects. What was your role, what were some of the challenges and barriers you faced, how did you overcome them and how did you ensure robust practices and processes were in place to make sure the project was successfully implemented? To improve cancer outcomes, please describe how you will build and maintain strong networks and ensure collaboration with Aboriginal communities in NSW.

Interested?

Need more information?

Click here for the Role Description Find out more about applying for this position

For more information about the Cancer Institute NSW please visit www.cancer.nsw.gov.au . For role related queries or questions contact Leona McGrath, Project Manager Equity Team on Leona.McGrath@health.nsw.gov.au or by phone: 0404 313 489.

All NSW Health workers are required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by 30 September 2021 and two doses by 30 November 2021 or have an approved medical contraindication certificate. You will be required to provide a record of your COVID-19 vaccination status if successful.

Applications Close: Sunday, 14 November 2021 at 11.30 pm.

The Cancer Institute NSW is based in St Leonards.

The CORE+4 Values define what is important to the Cancer Institute NSW and our employees. Our values are: Collaboration, Openness, Respect, Empowerment, Strategic, Supportive, Innovative and Flexible.

The Cancer Institute NSW is unable to offer salary packaging. Salaries will be negotiated commensurate to experience and qualifications of the role.

Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and during their employment.